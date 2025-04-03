Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Republic Of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-Kyun - United States Department Of State

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun. Deputy Secretary Landau and First Vice Foreign Minister Kim discussed pressing security issues in the region, and Deputy Secretary Landau emphasized the American commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea. The two also discussed opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly on energy issues, and highlighted growing ROK investments in American industry. The Deputy also offered his sincere condolences for the tragic loss of life and extensive damage caused by wildfires in the Republic of Korea’s southeastern region.