Announcement Of Massad Boulos As Senior Advisor For Africa - United States Department Of State


2025-04-03 03:43:59

The Department of State is pleased to announce the appointment of Massad Boulos as Senior Advisor for Africa. Senior Advisor Boulos also serves as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs. 

Senior Advisor Boulos and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Corina Sanders will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda starting April 3. During the trip, Senior Advisor Boulos and the team will meet with Heads of State and business leaders to advance efforts for durable peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and to promote U.S. private sector investment in the region.  

