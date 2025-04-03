403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Detained Students Get Transferred to Controversial Detention Centers in Louisiana
(MENAFN) Nearly three international students who were detained by U.S. authorities have been moved to isolated immigration detention facilities in Louisiana that have been criticized for ongoing human rights violations, according to reports from American sources on Tuesday.
The students are named Mahmoud Khalil, a student at Columbia University; Alireza Doroudi, a doctoral candidate at the University of Alabama; as well as Rumeysa Ozturk, a PhD candidate at Tufts University.
A news agency announced that these individuals were arrested close to their residences and then got relocated over 1,000 miles to centers that advocates have considered as a “black hole” for due process.
“These are facilities with horrendous conditions, poor access to legal counsel, and located in a jurisdiction highly favorable to the administration’s immigration enforcement policies,” Mary Yanik explained, the director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at Tulane Law School.
Khalil was apprehended in New York City and transferred to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena. Doroudi and Ozturk were also moved to detention centers in Jena and Basile. Their legal teams were not promptly notified of the transfers.
Ozturk's attorneys revealed that her location remained unrevealed for almost a full day.
The students are named Mahmoud Khalil, a student at Columbia University; Alireza Doroudi, a doctoral candidate at the University of Alabama; as well as Rumeysa Ozturk, a PhD candidate at Tufts University.
A news agency announced that these individuals were arrested close to their residences and then got relocated over 1,000 miles to centers that advocates have considered as a “black hole” for due process.
“These are facilities with horrendous conditions, poor access to legal counsel, and located in a jurisdiction highly favorable to the administration’s immigration enforcement policies,” Mary Yanik explained, the director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at Tulane Law School.
Khalil was apprehended in New York City and transferred to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena. Doroudi and Ozturk were also moved to detention centers in Jena and Basile. Their legal teams were not promptly notified of the transfers.
Ozturk's attorneys revealed that her location remained unrevealed for almost a full day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment