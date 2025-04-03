403
Russian communists call for city of Volgograd to be renamed Stalingrad
(MENAFN) Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Russian Communist Party (CPRF), has called for the city of Volgograd to be renamed Stalingrad to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The city, once named Stalingrad from 1925 to 1961, was the site of one of the most pivotal battles of the war, which played a crucial role in turning the tide in favor of the Soviet Union and ultimately led to the Nazis’ defeat.
During a speech in the Russian parliament, Zyuganov urged the government to restore the city’s original name, stressing that it was vital to honor the history and sacrifices of those who fought in the Battle of Stalingrad. He also suggested that if the name was not restored by May 9, Russia’s Victory Day, MPs should take action to ensure the change.
Volgograd, with a population of 860,000, was previously known as Tsaritsyn before being renamed Stalingrad in 1925 to honor Joseph Stalin. The name was changed to Volgograd in 1961 under Nikita Khrushchev’s de-Stalinization efforts. Since then, there have been several campaigns to revert to either Tsaritsyn or Stalingrad, with the Communist Party pushing for the latter in 2013 and again in 2021.
A 2023 poll revealed that 67% of Volgograd residents were opposed to the name change and preferred to retain Volgograd.
