Lavrov Highlights Root Causes of Ukrainian Conflict
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Wednesday that Russia seeks to solve the Ukrainian war, emphasizing that addressing its "root causes" is essential in any potential solution.
In a joint press conference with his Vietnamese peer, Bui Thanh Son, in Moscow, Lavrov provided an update on the situation in Ukraine. He noted that he had shared relevant details with Vietnam regarding Russia’s stance on the ongoing crisis.
"We have provided (Vietnam) with relevant information about our approaches (to Ukraine -- in the current situation and will seek a settlement of the conflict with the mandatory elimination of its root causes)," Lavrov said.
Lavrov also highlighted that both nations are committed to strengthening their collaboration, particularly in enhancing "comfortable and efficient payments" in the banking sector, which has been significantly impacted by Western sanctions.
"Work is underway to protect our economic and financial ties from the harmful effects of such illegal restrictions, and today we have agreed to speed it up so that no one tries to question and, moreover, undermine the legitimate rights of Russia and Vietnam to develop cooperation under the reached agreements," he added.
