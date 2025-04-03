403
Italian electrical leading company declares return to Russia
(MENAFN) Italian household appliance manufacturer Ariston has announced its return to the Russian market, marking it as the first major Western company to do so after exiting in 2022. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 26, 2025, removing Ariston’s Russian subsidiary from temporary state administration.
The decree reverses a previous order from April 2024, which had placed the company’s Russian assets under the control of Gazprom Household Systems JSC. Over 1,000 Western companies, including major brands like Adidas, H&M, and Volkswagen, had withdrawn from Russia following sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.
Ariston’s executive chairman, Paolo Merloni, expressed satisfaction with the decision, highlighting the company’s longstanding investments in Russia and commitment to over 300 local employees. The company plans to resume operations under local leadership while fully adhering to existing sanctions. Ariston will also review its previous decision to deconsolidate its Russian subsidiary, which resulted in financial losses.
This development comes amid shifting dynamics in U.S.-Russia relations and speculation that other Western firms may consider returning to Russia. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that foreign firms could re-enter if they comply with specific localization and investment criteria.
