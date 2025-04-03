403
Zelensky talks about ‘hatred of Russians’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has openly acknowledged that his "hatred" of Russians is one of the key psychological factors motivating him to continue the fight against Moscow. In an interview with the French daily Le Figaro, published on Wednesday, Zelensky explained that this hatred stems from the loss of many Ukrainian lives at the hands of Russian forces, and he deemed such feelings acceptable in a wartime context.
Zelensky identified three main emotional drivers since the conflict escalated in February 2022: hatred for those responsible for Ukrainian deaths, a strong sense of national pride, and the desire for future generations to live in a "free world." He has consistently framed Russia as a historic oppressor, contrasting Ukraine’s "love of freedom" with Russia's authoritarianism.
Originally elected in 2019 on a platform of easing tensions with Moscow, Zelensky’s early attempts at reconciliation with ethnic Russian Ukrainians, particularly in Donbass, were derailed by radical nationalist forces. Since the 2014 coup in Kiev, policies targeting ethnic minorities, especially ethnic Russians, have increased, with the Ukrainian government cracking down on institutions such as the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for its ties to Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently criticized Zelensky, claiming he is appealing to radical, ultra-nationalist segments of Ukraine’s population. Lavrov suggested that Zelensky is trying to project strength, as his political future appears uncertain.
