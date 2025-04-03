403
European Commission Leader Criticizes Trump's Global Tariffs
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed strong disapproval on Thursday regarding United States Leader Donald Trump's recently imposed reciprocal tariffs on countries worldwide, calling them a "major blow" to the global economy.
She warned that this move would lead to significant economic harm, causing the global economy to "massively suffer."
At a press conference, Von der Leyen stated, “President Trump's announcement of universal tariffs on the whole world, including the European Union, is a major blow to the world economy. I deeply regret this choice.”
Her comments followed Trump’s signing of an executive order on Wednesday, fulfilling his long-anticipated pledge to impose tariffs on countries around the globe. This decision has contributed to market downturns over the past several months.
Von der Leyen emphasized the far-reaching consequences, stating, “The global economy will massively suffer. Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism. The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe, also for the most vulnerable countries, which are now subject to some of the highest US tariffs, the opposite of what we want to achieve.”
She highlighted the negative impact on inflation, warning that the poorest citizens would bear the brunt, while businesses of all sizes would face increasing uncertainty, disrupted supply chains, excessive bureaucracy, and higher costs when dealing with the US.
She also criticized the chaotic nature of the tariffs, adding, “What is more, there seems to be no order in the disorder, no clear path to the complexity and chaos that is being created as all US trading partners are hit.”
