Yami Gautam Shares A Beautiful Moment From Her Wedding With The ‘Raja Babu Of Her Life’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday note for her younger sister Surilie Gautam, calling her the 'Raja Babu of her life.'

On Thursday, the 'Bala' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful moment from her wedding featuring Surilie. Alongside the image, Yami wrote,“To the OG maasi & Raja Babu of my live Happy Birthday to my dearest Surilie Love you so much !!!! P.S. Can never get enough of this beautiful moment in from my wedding @s_u_r_i_l_i_e.”

In the heartwarming image, Yami is seen sitting gracefully with a red dupatta draped over her head, while Surilie pours water over the actress' mehendi-adorned feet as part of a traditional wedding ritual. Notably, Yami Gautam frequently shares her deep love and admiration for her sister, Surilie, often describing her as a "cheerleader," "friend," and "pillar of strength." She has often praised Surilie's wit, resilience, and her knack for making her laugh.

Last year on Surilie's birthday, the 'Kaabil' actress shared a throwback picture with her "little one” and captioned it,“It's Surilie Day, today & everyday!!!! Happy birthday my little one!!! We love you so much.” In other following posts, the proud sister added,“Happy birthday to the OG RajaBabu of our S love for these fake sunglasses was another level. The only person who can convince/push/drag me for fake nails with the brightest nail paint. Happy birthday.”

In January of this year, Surilie Gautam shared a fun reel featuring herself and her sister, Yami. The duo showcased their bhangra moves while grooving to Surilie's track“Jatt Suraj Kha Juga.”

For the unversed, Surilie, who turned 35 on April 3, made her TV debut in 2008 with 'Meet Mila De Rabba.' She is known for her roles in Punjabi movies like 'Power Cut,' 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal,' and 'Posti.'