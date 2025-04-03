Exagrid Refreshes Product Line With New Models And Releases Version 7.2.0

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced three new models: the EX20, EX81, and EX135 to its line of Tiered Backup Storage appliances, as well as the release of ExaGrid software version 7.2.0.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage Appliance Models

ExaGrid's line of 2U appliances now include eight models: EX189, EX135, EX84, EX81, EX54, EX36, EX20, and EX10 models. Each appliance has processor, memory, networking, and storage so that the backup window stays fixed-length as data grows, eliminating expensive and disruptive forklift upgrades. Up to 32 appliances can be mixed and matched in a single scale-out system. Any age or size appliance can be used in a single system, eliminating planned product obsolescence.

The largest ExaGrid system configuration, comprised of 32 of the EX189 appliances in a single scale-out system, can take in up to a 6PB full backup with 12PB raw capacity, making it the largest single system in the industry, that includes data deduplication.

In addition to the new appliance models, the product line has also been updated with new Data Encryption at Rest (SEC) options. ExaGrid's larger appliance models, including the EX54,* EX81, EX84, EX135, and EX189, offer a Software Upgradeable SEC option to provide Data Encryption at Rest. SEC hardware models that provide Data Encryption at Rest are also available for ExaGrid's entire line of appliance models.

*Software Upgradeable SEC feature to add Data Encryption at Rest is available for select 2025 version EX54 models, not available for previous versions of EX54 models

Version 7.2.0 Updates

ExaGrid software version 7.2.0 includes features that improve upon ExaGrid's comprehensive security features, and improve on advanced integration with industry-leading backup applications.

The updates include:



External Key Management (EKM) for encrypted data at rest

It uses the KMIP 1.4 protocol (some examples of third-party key management applications are: Thales, Fortanix, Entrust, etc.)

Support for NetBackup Flex Media Server Appliances with the OST plug in

Support of Veeam S3 Governance Mode

Dedicated Managed Networks



Better control of who has access to the ExaGrid management user interface



Management traffic on a dedicated NIC for security reasons Increased security by walling off the NICs (with a firewall) from external visibility and access outside of the ExaGrid appliance

With each software update, ExaGrid has been adding additional layers of security to its Tiered Backup Storage, which already utilizes a non-network-facing repository (tiered air gap) with delayed deletes and immutable data objects where backup data is stored for longer-term retention that cannot be accessed by threat actors and cannot be modified by malicious attacks.

“ExaGrid is dedicated to solving all challenges of backup storage, and continues to innovate and update our Tiered Backup Storage solution, adding features that build on the comprehensive security and ransomware recovery that our product offers. Our new appliance models offer more options to organizations looking to improve rack space efficiency and to reduce power and cooling costs, while offering the best backup and restore performance, and a solution that is well-supported and easy to manage,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn . See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories . ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink