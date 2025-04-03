PUMA To Open First-Ever European Flagship Store On Oxford Street In Autumn 2025

This move comes as part of PUMA's brand elevation strategy to strengthen its presence globally, delivering a shopping experience that reflects the brand's innovation, sports performance, and deep connection to global street culture.

The new store will offer an unparalleled experience, blending sport, performance, and fashion, where customers can immerse themselves in a range of unique experiences, including personalization opportunities.

“After unveiling our flagship store in Las Vegas last year, we're incredibly excited to announce that our first flagship store in Europe will open later this year,” said Arne Freundt, CEO at PUMA .“Our London flagship store is an important part of our brand elevation strategy. It brings the best of the PUMA brand to life for our consumers and showcases our latest innovations and design newness as part of an immersive experience. We look forward to moving into our new home of the brand in one of the most vibrant global cities and to exciting our consumers.”

Lucynda Davies, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, PUMA said,“We're thrilled to announce our new flagship store in London, marking an exciting step forward for PUMA in the UK. London is a key city for the brand, and this prestigious location on Oxford Street reflects our commitment to delivering a unique, consumer-led experience. While our Carnaby Street store has served us well since 2002, this flagship store will extend our product offering and bring PUMA's performance and sportstyle categories to life in a flagship store setting”.

Further announcements will be made ahead of the store's grand opening in Q4 2025.

