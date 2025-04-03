Motive And Telefónica Advance GSMA Open Gateway Initiative, Jointly Showcasing Revenue Potential Through API-Based Phone...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Motive and Telefónica have successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC) showcasing seamless authentication using GSMA Open Gateway's Number Verification API . Debuted at the Google Cloud booth during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025, this solution enables secure authentication without SMS-OTPs, reducing fraud risks and improving user experience.

The trial leveraged Motive Entitlement Server (ES) and Telefónica Spain's infrastructure to expose Open Gateway Number verification CAMARA API with TS.43 Operator Token authentication mechanism. This service was integrated into Google's Firebase phone number verification service to enable SIM-based authentication via secure tokens.

“Security and simplicity are the core of our digital transformation,” said Alexandre Harmand, Head of Networks, Telefónica.“Through number verification for authentication, we enhance user trust, reduce fraud, and improve the overall authentication experience for customers.”

“This joint effort reinforces our leadership in Entitlement services,” said Jeevithan Muttu, VP Product and R&D, Motive.“Operators can unlock new revenue streams through seamless app authentication as well as RCS enablement and secure business messaging.”

For Telefónica, this trial supports its strategy to enhance customer authentication security while improving ease of use.

Operator interest in the GSMA Open Gateway initiative continues to grow. As of February 2025, 72 mobile operators had committed to GSMA Open Gateway APIs. These account for approximately 80% of mobile market share by connections, up from just over 65% in June 2024.

Security protection and fraud mitigation have been the most popular applications of GSMA Open Gateway APIs so far deployed by mobile operators and their partners.

Motive ES enables secure, SIM-based activation of rich messaging features while efficiently managing large-scale device provisioning. It also offers comprehensive functionalities that meet evolving business needs for primary and secondary mobile devices leveraging the latest Apple and GSMA TS.43 specifications, as well as automobile GSMA AiD.02.

About Motive

Motive is an experienced provider of Entitlement functions and a proven leader in device and service management. Motive has more than 150 global deployments and over 1 billion devices under management.

Motive helps operators manage devices across fixed, mobile, and IoT networks, maximizing infrastructure and delivering next-generation communication services. With secure, scalable, and innovative technologies, Motive helps MNOs enhance end-user experience, streamline operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. Present in 17 countries and providing access to 356 million globally, Telefónica is a growing company that prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests.

Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy. Telefónica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its shares are traded on the Stock Markets in Spain, London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

