Interactive Brokers Adds Multi-Monitor Support And More To IBKR Desktop Trading Platform

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced updates to IBKR Desktop, a next-generation trading platform for investors who demand simplicity but value Interactive Brokers' advanced technology. With no platform fees and a user-friendly interface packed with advanced features, clients can easily facilitate simple trades across asset classes and complex order types. The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, making it suitable for experienced traders and novice investors.

“IBKR Desktop is a powerful, intuitive platform designed for traders and investors of all experience levels. Whether you're just getting started or managing advanced trading strategies, IBKR Desktop provides the tools, research, and customization needed to trade with confidence,” said Steve Sanders, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers.“These enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to deliver a world-class trading experience across an advanced and easy-to-use platform.”

With IBKR Desktop, clients can trade products from over 160 global exchanges, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds, from a single unified platform and access popular and exclusive tools that prioritize customization and flexibility. IBKR Desktop offers superior order execution, competitive pricing, and an extensive suite of global investment products designed to optimize trading and enhance investment strategies.

Power meets simplicity in the IBKR Desktop platform, allowing clients to feel at ease and in control of their trading experience. Recent updates include:



Multi-Monitor Support: View multiple IBKR Desktop monitors by detaching layout screens. Link panels across IBKR Desktop screens to view selected products on multiple screens.

ForecastTrader: Use forecast contracts to trade predictions on political, economic, and climate events. The availability of forecast contracts may vary depending on region.

Overnight Trading Hours Support: Trade over 10,000 US stocks, ETFs, and US Equity Index futures and options around the clock to react immediately to market-moving news in IBKR Desktop. This service was already available across other trading platforms.

Screeners: Use MultiSort to find stocks that align with trading strategies across a universe of over 70,000 global stocks, and standard screeners to quickly scan markets to return top securities based on region, product, sector, and factor criteria. Alerts and Notifications: Enable sounds for price alerts and trade notifications.

For additional information, please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: IBKR Desktop - US and LLC

Canada: IBKR Desktop - Canada

United Kingdom: IBKR Desktop - UK

Europe: IBKR Desktop - Europe

Hong Kong: IBKR Desktop - HK

Singapore: IBKR Desktop - Singapore

Australia: IBKR Desktop - Australia

India: IBKR Desktop - India

Japan: IBKR Desktop - Japan

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers, and many others.

