Laserfiche Earns 5-Star Rating In The 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Laserfiche - a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most critical content and workflows - has been honored by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. Solution providers can find vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value in this essential resource.

“Channel partners receive the essential resources they need to secure new deals and deliver exceptional support through the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program,” said Josep Domingot, vice president of sales at Laserfiche.“CRN's 5-star rating affirms our commitment to the superior service and support that we offer our partners.”

Partners can unlock growth potential with the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program, which offers robust training and education to support new deals and expansion opportunities. In 2025, Laserfiche Solution Providers will bring the latest AI in document management to customers. These innovations coupled with Laserfiche's sales and product support will drive sales, adoption and business development.

The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”

The 2025 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at .

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes-from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises-Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

