Bringg Welcomes Yishay Schwerd As Chief Product And Technology Officer

Bringg , the last-mile solutions leader, today announced Yishay Schwerd's appointment as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Schwerd will focus on product strategy, engineering excellence, and integrating cutting-edge technology into the Bringg Platform.

Schwerd brings more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership, product development, and engineering innovation. Prior to Bringg, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Personetics, where he led the development of AI-driven solutions that transformed customer engagement in the financial services sector. His tenure was marked by the successful deployment of scalable platforms and the adoption of advanced technologies that enhanced product offerings and customer satisfaction.

“Yishay's expertise building scalable, reliable enterprise-grade products and driving technology innovation is crucial to our next stage of growth,” said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg.“Bringg is on a mission to automate, optimize, and reinvent the last-mile. Yishay will accelerate how we, as business and technology partners, help retailers and logistics providers win in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

In his new role, Schwerd will drive technology innovation that helps Bringg customers solve increasingly complex last-mile challenges.

"I am thrilled to join Bringg, a company solely focused on its customers' last-mile performance," said Schwerd. "I look forward to working with our customers and the team to develop products and technologies that improve consumer experiences and reduce costs.”

About Bringg

Global retailers and logistics providers reduce costs and deliver differentiated customer experiences with Bringg Last-Mile Solutions. Through Bringg's modular technology platform, integrated fleet network, and services suite, leading retailers automate processes, optimize order delivery, and invent new business models. Unlock flexibility at scale. Any order. Any fleet. Delivered.

