NIQ Unveils Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 Report: Global Sales To Hit $1.29T

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today released its Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 report, forecasting global Consumer Tech & Durables sales to reach $1.29 trillion-driven by emerging markets, replacement cycles, and premium innovation-in the year ahead.

“To grow in 2025 and beyond, manufacturers and retailers must lead with value-real innovation that resonates with today's purpose-driven consumers,” says Julian Baldwin, Global President of Tech & Durables, NIQ .“The opportunity lies in products that improve performance, enhance everyday experiences, and offer visible returns on investment. Premiumization, especially through AI, is a key growth lever, but only if it's intuitive, accessible, and clearly beneficial.”

Top 2025 Tech Trends:

Home Entertainment and Gaming: Immersive Wins, But Timing Matters.

Smartphones: Premiumization with a Purpose

Health Tech: Top Performer with Premium Potential

Workspace Tech : Time to Replace

Promotional Events: Deals are Driving Tech Purchases

Regional Outlook: Emerging Markets to Lead Growth

TV upgrades will lag until 2026, with innovation and replacement of broken TVs being the key 2025 drivers.Demand for 70-inch-plus TVs surged 25% in 2024-a continued push toward immersive, in-house experiences.Gaming PCs are entering replacement cycles, with 2025 lockdown-era purchases now due for upgrades.The Audio category rose 3% globally, fueled by demand in emerging markets alongside popularity of wireless headbands and open ear headphones.Most consumers (71%) now keep their smartphone for 3+ years, up from 52% in 2020.Sales of > $600+ smartphones jumped 6%, while lower-priced phones demand declined 1%.AI remains a latent differentiator. Only 7.8% of global buyers cited AI as their purchase driver, though this is up YoY (from 6% in Q224).Power packs sales grew 7%, driven largely by demand in Europe.Wearables posted 4% growth in 2024 and are expected to accelerate in 2025.AI-powered predictive health features and personalization will drive premium growth in this category.A new wave of PC/laptop replacements is underway, tied to 2020 pandemic purchases aging out.Consumers are prioritizing memory (55%), operating system (50%), and battery life (49%) when upgrading.Black Friday 2024 laptop sales grew 173% YoY in key markets like Brazil, Czechia, EU5, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Turkey.Major events matter: 33% of tech sales in 2024 occurred during seven key promotions, up from 29% in 2021.Expect shoppers in 2025 to plan around seasonal deals more than ever.China (+5%) and Emerging Asia (+4%) will lead global growth, followed by Middle East & Africa and North America.

Why These Trends Matter for 2025

NIQ's Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 report equips businesses with a forward-looking roadmap to unlock category growth, target evolving personas, and drive revenue through data-backed innovation.

Download the full report to explore consumer tech's most promising sectors and strategic imperatives.

