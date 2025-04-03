Guidewire Mammoth Release Builds On Momentum Of Advancing Insurance Operations, Enhancing Agility, And Elevating Custome...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announces Mammoth, its latest release, which empowers insurers to adapt to market changes and supports underwriting teams with enhanced offerings to introduce predictive analytics at the point of decision. Mammoth includes numerous improvements for both personal and commercial lines of business aimed at accelerating speed to market across the policy lifecycle and simplifying the claims payment and recovery process.

“The Mammoth release continues our momentum of transforming how insurers meet policyholder needs, enhancing insurer agility and improving the service experience for their customers,” said Diego Devalle, Chief Product Development Officer, Guidewire.“With new features that speed product development, streamline claims and policy management, and increase operational efficiency, Mammoth will help insurers be more nimble and responsive to changing market needs.”

Mammoth includes several powerful capabilities and enables insurers to:



Automate and streamline key policy management processes, reducing manual intervention and increasing efficiency with Autopilot Workflow Service for PolicyCenter.

Manage end-to-end glass claim processing with the Autopilot Template for Personal Auto Glass, a pre-built workflow template, available through Guidewire Marketplace.

Offer tailored insurance solutions that align with the seasonal needs of policyholders with Seasonal Coverage in Guidewire PolicyCenter, allowing policyholders to pay only for what they need when they need it.

Improve policy and claims outcomes by leveraging embedded analytics and business predictions for critical decisions, now accelerated by the model-ready datasets included with the Data Studio integration for Predict .

Launch products quickly by accessing the latest rates directly from ISO with the InsuranceNow ISO Rating as a Service (RaaS) for Commercial Property .

Improve customer engagement and speed the launch of new digital experiences with two new Jutro templates - 'Workers' Compensation Quote & Buy' and 'Commercial Auto FNOL' -now available, along with enhanced functionality for existing agent and policyholder experience templates. Streamline claims payment and recovery by integrating it to the Guidewire BillingCenter premium collection process with Claims Payment and Recovery on Account .

Mammoth release will be generally available on April 2, 2025. Some features may not be available in all regions.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

