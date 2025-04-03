TVS Motor Company Registers Its Highest Ever Sales In Financial Year (FY) 2024-25

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments – today announced that it has registered its highest ever vehicle sales in FY 2024-25. Vehicle sales increased from 4.19 million units in financial year 2023-24 to 4.74 million units in 2024-25 – a growth of 13%. Exports from India registered a growth of 18% increasing from 1.13 million units to 1.195 million during the year.

March 2025 performance:

In the month of March, the Company registered a growth of 17% with total vehicles sales increasing from 354,592 units in March 2024 to 414,687 units in March 2025.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 344,446 units in March 2024 to 400,120 units in March 2025. Motorcycles registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 171,611 units in March 2024 to 196,734 units in March 2025. Scooters registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 131,472 units in March 2024 to 166,297 units in March 2025. Electric vehicles recorded a growth of 77% with sales increasing from 15,250 units in March 2024 to 26,935 units in March 2025.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 91,972 units in March 2024 to 113,464 units in March 2025. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 83,914 units in March 2024 to 102,498 units in March 2025.

Fourth Quarter FY 2024-25 Performance:

During the fourth quarter, total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 1.03 million units to 1.18 million units. Three-wheeler sales registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 30,000 units to 36,600 units. Exports from India, during the quarter, increased 31% with sales increasing from 260,000 units to 340,000 units.

TVS Motor Company is one of the world's top five two and three wheeler manufacturer. TVSM vehicles are everyday companion to more than 58 million users in 80+ countries.

