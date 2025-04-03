Esri Releases Expanded Edition Of The World's Most Comprehensive GIS Dictionary

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Esri , the global leader in location intelligence, just published the third edition of A to Z GIS: An Illustrated Dictionary of Geographic Information Systems. As geographic information system (GIS) technology has evolved and become more mainstream, so has the language of this powerful tool. An essential guide for managers, programmers, users, writers, editors, and students, the updated edition of A to Z GIS contains



Insights from more than 200 subject matter experts.

A cross-referenced dictionary with nearly 3,000 terms, including more than 1,400 new additions. Revised, high-quality color illustrations.

A popular, comprehensive dictionary, A to Z GIS: An Illustrated Dictionary of Geographic Information Systems is a crucial resource for everyone in GIS, helping to keep professionals and students alike updated on the latest geospatial terminology.

A to Z GIS: An Illustrated Dictionary of Geographic Information Systems is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589488113, US$34.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589488120, US$34.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri .

Copyright © 2025 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri, and @esri are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink