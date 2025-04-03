Ripple Price Analysis: Could XRP Maintain $2 As Its Key Support Level?

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) XRP continues to drift lower, with its price struggling to stay afloat above $2.15. After peaking above $3 in early March, Ripple's token has shed nearly 40%, pressured by regulatory uncertainty, weak technicals, and erratic on-chain activity.

All eyes are now on the April 3 SEC meeting, where a vote to formally withdraw the agency's appeal could inject much-needed confidence into the market. Until then, XRP remains pinned in a vulnerable position.

On the daily chart, the token has slipped beneath its 20-day EMA ($2.02) and its 50-day SMA ($2.23), showing a clear loss of short-term momentum. The RSI sits at 41.98, reflecting growing bearish bias and limited buy-side participation.

Meanwhile, the MACD lines remain in negative territory, with no sign of a bullish crossover. The histogram is in the red, extending the sell signal that has gripped XRP for weeks.

A significant level to watch is the 200-day SMA, currently sitting at $1.81. If XRP closes below the psychological $2 support level, that longer-term average could become the next target. A failure to hold $2 would likely invite increased volatility and trigger stop-loss cascades, pushing the token closer to the $1.80 zone.

Source: Tradingview Ripple's Wallet Activity Raises Eyebrows

Adding to the tension is Ripple's recent handling of its token reserves. The company moved 1 billion XRP across various wallets on April 2, despite no scheduled escrow release for the month.

While 700 million XRP were re-locked into escrow, a single wallet now holds an unusually large amount-400 million XRP-that remains outside of programmatic control. This has raised concerns about Ripple's intentions, especially with no clear communication about the move.

Speculation is mounting: Is Ripple preparing for institutional transactions or tightening liquidity amid regulatory uncertainty? Either way, the lack of transparency is unsettling to investors already on edge.

Despite these headwinds, XRP remains one of the largest digital assets by market cap, commanding over $125 billion in valuation. It continues to play a major role in real-world payment infrastructure. But in the near term, price action is overwhelmingly bearish, and buyers appear hesitant to re-enter without regulatory clarity.

If the SEC delivers a favorable outcome this week, XRP could stage a sharp rebound. If not, the path of least resistance remains down.

For now, XRP is stuck in limbo-technically soft, fundamentally unclear, and increasingly reliant on external catalysts to regain direction.