Ukraine To Obtain USD 432M From World Bank To Restore Transport Infrastructure

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine will receive USD 432 million from the World Bank to restore transport infrastructure. The Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry and the World Bank have signed the corresponding agreements under the DRIVE project in Kyiv today,” Shmyhal wrote.

In his words, the DRIVE project provides for extensive road and bridge repairs in 19 regions, reform of national roads, installation of modular bridges, as well as technical assistance. The project will be implemented by the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

As noted by the Prime Minister, the Delivering Resilient Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments (DRIVE) project was endorsed by the World Bank's Board of Directors at the end of March 2025.

“A portion of funding includes USD 212 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) with the support of the Government of Japan and USD 10 million from the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund (URTF),” Shmyhal added.

A reminder that the European Commission transferred EUR 3.5 billion to Ukraine as the next tranche under the Ukraine Facility.

