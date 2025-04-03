403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amazon reportedly makes last-minute attempt to buy TikTok
(MENAFN) Amazon has reportedly made a last-minute offer to buy the popular social media platform TikTok in the United States, according to a media report. This development comes as the Chinese-owned app faces an impending April deadline to either divest its US operations or face a ban.
According to a report citing unnamed individuals with knowledge of the matter, multiple parties involved in the discussions are reportedly not considering Amazon's acquisition offer for TikTok as a serious contender. The offer was conveyed through a letter addressed to US Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as stated by a source familiar with the situation.
The report also named Oracle and Blackstone as other potential investors who have shown interest in acquiring TikTok's US business. Notably, neither Amazon nor TikTok have issued any official comments to confirm or deny the veracity of this report.
TikTok, which boasts a substantial user base of 170 million in the United States and remains a significant player in the digital commerce landscape, has consistently maintained that it is not for sale. The company has cited potential opposition from the Chinese government as a key factor in its stance.
This move by Amazon unfolds against a backdrop of intense negotiations in Washington concerning the ownership of TikTok. US lawmakers have voiced national security concerns regarding the app's ties to China, which ultimately led to the passage of a law last year mandating its sale. The Supreme Court has upheld this legislation, although its enforcement was recently delayed until Saturday.
Interestingly, Amazon had previously experimented with a TikTok-like feature called Inspire, which was eventually removed from app stores. The current reported bid signifies a potential renewed interest in entering the short-form video market through the acquisition of an already established and highly popular platform.
According to a report citing unnamed individuals with knowledge of the matter, multiple parties involved in the discussions are reportedly not considering Amazon's acquisition offer for TikTok as a serious contender. The offer was conveyed through a letter addressed to US Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as stated by a source familiar with the situation.
The report also named Oracle and Blackstone as other potential investors who have shown interest in acquiring TikTok's US business. Notably, neither Amazon nor TikTok have issued any official comments to confirm or deny the veracity of this report.
TikTok, which boasts a substantial user base of 170 million in the United States and remains a significant player in the digital commerce landscape, has consistently maintained that it is not for sale. The company has cited potential opposition from the Chinese government as a key factor in its stance.
This move by Amazon unfolds against a backdrop of intense negotiations in Washington concerning the ownership of TikTok. US lawmakers have voiced national security concerns regarding the app's ties to China, which ultimately led to the passage of a law last year mandating its sale. The Supreme Court has upheld this legislation, although its enforcement was recently delayed until Saturday.
Interestingly, Amazon had previously experimented with a TikTok-like feature called Inspire, which was eventually removed from app stores. The current reported bid signifies a potential renewed interest in entering the short-form video market through the acquisition of an already established and highly popular platform.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment