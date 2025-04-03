Truecaller Surpasses 450 Million Monthly Active Users

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, reached another important milestone on 1st of April, when the number of monthly active users surpassed 450 million. Truecaller continues to grow rapidly in many different geographic markets and has added approximately 50 million users during the last 10 months. Since the year-end, Truecaller has increased monthly active users with approximately 15.5 million users.

"What started off as a quite basic Caller-ID has over the years transformed to become a loved communication platform that solves for many different communication needs. We are proud that we now serve more than 450 million users globally. As before, we continue to see steady growth in our largest market India but the fastest relative growth is in markets outside of India. So far in 2025 we see strong growth trends in Latin America, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Malaysia and the US to mention a few markets. We continue to develop safe communication that goes way beyond just a caller-ID and we constantly add new functionality to protect our users before, during, and after a phone call or SMS, says Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller.

Truecaller reported an average of 429.4 million active users per month during the fourth quarter of 2024 and at the end of the quarter, the number of monthly active users was 434.5 million.

