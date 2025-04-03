403
Panasonic's New Campaign Brings A Fun, Family Twist On Smart Cooling Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 2nd, 2025: Panasonic Life Solutions India, a leading diversified technology company, launches their latest TVC campaign to showcase innovative and truly smart range of air conditioners. The campaign, themed "Unlock the Future – Trusted AC for Smart Homes", takes a playful yet relatable spin on the ever-growing tech gap between generations. With humor, wit, and lighthearted father-son banter, the campaign showcases Panasonic's smart cooling solutions which are tailored for modern Indian homes and families. The 360-degree campaign will roll out starting April 2, 2025, across mediums, including national and regional television networks, digital and social media platforms, print and outdoor advertising.
Sharing insights about the campaign, Dhiraj Sharma, Head, Marcom & Brand, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, "Technology is meant to simplify life, and the latest AC campaign depicts just that. By flipping traditional roles where a child educates a parent, we are aiming at creating a memorable and relatable storyline. The TVC beautifully captures everyday moments of a modern Indian family, showcasing how Panasonic Smart ACs go-beyond following commands to truly understanding consumer needs. Whether it's adapting to changing temperatures, providing uninterrupted sleep, ensuring cleaner air, or offering timely reminders, Panasonic Smart Acs, built with Japanese technology, provide comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency through our connected living solution, Miraie*. Designed for seamless living, Panasonic ACs make every home smarter and more comfortable."
Under the broad campaign "Unlock the Future – Trusted AC for Smart Homes" the TVC brings to life a playful and engaging storyline centered on the tech gap between generations. A tech-savvy teenager takes the spotlight, with sharp wit and quirky analogies confidently explaining to his father why Panasonic Air Conditioners are technologically superior. The teen simplifies complex features like AI-driven cooling, custom sleep profiles, smart connectivity, and healthy air technology-proving that Panasonic ACs go beyond mere cooling to deliver intelligent, energy-efficient, health-focused solutions, and personalized comfort. By blending lighthearted family banter with innovation, Panasonic reinforces its position as a trusted name in smart home solutions, appealing to the next generation of tech enthusiasts.
About Panasonic Group:
Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024.
