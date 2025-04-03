403
Kuwait Oil Price Up 15 Cents To USD 78.58 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 15 cents to USD 78.58 per barrel on Wednesday as opposed to USD 78.43 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
At the global markets, the prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate went up each by 46 and 51 cents to settle respectively at USD 74.95 per barrel and USD 71.71 pb. (end)
