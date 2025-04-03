403
US Treasury Sec.: Retaliating To New Tariffs Recipe For Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 3 (KUNA) -- Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary, said that any retaliatory action to the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration would lead to escalation.
Speaking to the CNN, Bessent warned against retaliatory tariffs to the new US measures, saying that it would be unwise to do so.
He added all countries affected by the decision to "take a deep breath", and noted that such tariffs may not be permanent.
The US has a deficit and it has an advantage over countries with surpluses and the latter always lose in case of any escalation; therefore, America advises against it, he stressed.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed executive order instituting "reciprocal tariffs" on all countries of the world with each state treated in according to certain levels.
President Trump claimed that the decision would bring back jobs and manufacturing to US, calling on countries to buy American products.
Several organizations and world countries expressed dissatisfaction of the new policy with the EU, China, Japan, South Korea, Colombia, and Mexico announcing retaliatory tariffs. (end)
