US Senate Votes To Halt Tariffs On Canadian Imports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 3 (KUNA) -- US Senate passed a resolution to terminate additional tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canadian imports under a national emergency declared on February 1, amid criticism of his broader trade policies.
According to the Senate's press office, the resolution passed by a 51-48 vote, with four Republicans senator teamed up with Democrats to advance the legislation.
Congress stated on its official website that the vote " This joint resolution terminates the national emergency declared by President Donald J. Trump on February 1, 2025" it added that "imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on most imports from Canada (except for Canadian energy or energy resources, which have an additional 10% tariff)"
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine introduced the resolution on March 11, who successfully rallied enough support and backing Trump.
The tariffs, ranging from 10 to 25 percent on Canadian imports and up to 25 percent on Mexican goods, took effect on March 4 after one-month delay aimed at reaching a compromise, which ultimately failed.
Trump signed two executive orders on March 6 granting tariffs exemption a selection of Mexican and Canadian goods, followed by Washington's imposition extra duties two days earlier, sparking economic uncertainty and concerns over rising prices. (end)
asj
