403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dexlevo Successfully Concludes GOURI Symposium at AMWC 2025
(MENAFN- 1) Monaco, April, 2025 — Global biotech company Dexlevo successfully wrapped up a three-day Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) 2025 in Monaco, drawing significant international attention with its showcase of GOURI, the world’s first liquid polycaprolactone (PCL) injectable.
During the AMWC, Dexlevo held three symposiums from March 27 to 29, which brought together renowned medical professionals from around the world to explore the clinical innovations and efficacy of GOURI, a next-generation collagen biostimulator that is redefining the aesthetic medicine landscape.
The first symposium opened with a keynote presentation by Dr. Akaluck Thammasunthorn from Thailand, titled “The Possibilities of Liquid PCL GOURI: A Flexible and Powerful Anti-Aging Solution.” His in-depth lecture explored the unique advantages of liquid PCL in facial aesthetics and featured a live demonstration focusing on forehead application that received enthusiastic applause from attendees. One practitioner noted, “The live demo clearly showed how easy GOURI’s application is and how different it from any other conventional biostimulator. It was an inspiring way to open the first day of congress.”
Dr. Olaf Young Fleischer from Germany continued the second-day clinical session with lecture on his clinical experiences and data-driven injection dosing strategies. Dr. Fleischer’s session resonated strongly with attendees. A European dermatologist commented, “His session offered valuable, practical insights I can apply in my clinic immediately.”
Right after that Dr. Emmanouil Dimonitsas from Greece delivered a highly engaging presentation on the use of liquid PCL biostimulator GOURI in treating challenging areas and various dermatological conditions. In his lecture, Dr. Dimonitsas discussed the unique advantages of GOURI, emphasizing its role of the treatment in improving patients' quality of life. His presentation not only showcased advanced techniques but also reflected a deep understanding of aesthetic dermatology, earning him resounding applause and recognition from the audience.
The last day symposium included Dr. Senhime Akashi's presentation from Japan which expanded the conversation beyond facial treatments with the topic of hand rejuvenation. Her talk explored the potential of liquid PCL for body-focused regenerative treatments, sparking wide interest among medical professionals seeking holistic anti-aging solutions.
One attendee shared, “Dr. Akashi’s presentation opened new possibilities in body rejuvenation therapies using liquid PCL.”
Dr. Mathelda Weni from Indonesia explored the role of liquid polycaprolactone as a product that enhances skin firmness and promotes natural lifting effects. She explained how liquid PCL works by stimulating collagen production over time, offering a non-surgical solution for patients seeking long-term skin rejuvenation.
Throughout the conference, Dexlevo’s exhibition booth became a dynamic hub for global networking, attracting medical professionals, academic leaders, and business partners from across the world. Visitors engaged with Dexlevo’s medical research team, observed live demonstrations from the symposium, and gained insight into the company’s international expansion strategy.
As awareness grows globally around GOURI’s safety, efficacy, and versatility, the product is gaining strong traction in overseas markets. With its foundation in the principles of Korean beauty, Dexlevo is quickly emerging as a leading brand in the global aesthetic medicine industry.
During the AMWC, Dexlevo held three symposiums from March 27 to 29, which brought together renowned medical professionals from around the world to explore the clinical innovations and efficacy of GOURI, a next-generation collagen biostimulator that is redefining the aesthetic medicine landscape.
The first symposium opened with a keynote presentation by Dr. Akaluck Thammasunthorn from Thailand, titled “The Possibilities of Liquid PCL GOURI: A Flexible and Powerful Anti-Aging Solution.” His in-depth lecture explored the unique advantages of liquid PCL in facial aesthetics and featured a live demonstration focusing on forehead application that received enthusiastic applause from attendees. One practitioner noted, “The live demo clearly showed how easy GOURI’s application is and how different it from any other conventional biostimulator. It was an inspiring way to open the first day of congress.”
Dr. Olaf Young Fleischer from Germany continued the second-day clinical session with lecture on his clinical experiences and data-driven injection dosing strategies. Dr. Fleischer’s session resonated strongly with attendees. A European dermatologist commented, “His session offered valuable, practical insights I can apply in my clinic immediately.”
Right after that Dr. Emmanouil Dimonitsas from Greece delivered a highly engaging presentation on the use of liquid PCL biostimulator GOURI in treating challenging areas and various dermatological conditions. In his lecture, Dr. Dimonitsas discussed the unique advantages of GOURI, emphasizing its role of the treatment in improving patients' quality of life. His presentation not only showcased advanced techniques but also reflected a deep understanding of aesthetic dermatology, earning him resounding applause and recognition from the audience.
The last day symposium included Dr. Senhime Akashi's presentation from Japan which expanded the conversation beyond facial treatments with the topic of hand rejuvenation. Her talk explored the potential of liquid PCL for body-focused regenerative treatments, sparking wide interest among medical professionals seeking holistic anti-aging solutions.
One attendee shared, “Dr. Akashi’s presentation opened new possibilities in body rejuvenation therapies using liquid PCL.”
Dr. Mathelda Weni from Indonesia explored the role of liquid polycaprolactone as a product that enhances skin firmness and promotes natural lifting effects. She explained how liquid PCL works by stimulating collagen production over time, offering a non-surgical solution for patients seeking long-term skin rejuvenation.
Throughout the conference, Dexlevo’s exhibition booth became a dynamic hub for global networking, attracting medical professionals, academic leaders, and business partners from across the world. Visitors engaged with Dexlevo’s medical research team, observed live demonstrations from the symposium, and gained insight into the company’s international expansion strategy.
As awareness grows globally around GOURI’s safety, efficacy, and versatility, the product is gaining strong traction in overseas markets. With its foundation in the principles of Korean beauty, Dexlevo is quickly emerging as a leading brand in the global aesthetic medicine industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment