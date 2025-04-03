MSDF Marks World Autism Awareness Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Community Care Department, celebrated World Autism Awareness Day, which falls on April 2 of each year.

The Ministry participated in this occasion by cooperating with a number of cafes. Posters bearing the slogan“Hand in Hand Towards an Autism-Aware Society” were printed and distributed in cafes. The posters aim to raise community awareness about autism, educate the community about it, provide support to those affected and their families, and highlight ways to improve their quality of life.

Reem Al Ajmi, Director of the Community Care Department, said that the Ministry's participation in World Autism Awareness Day is part of its ongoing efforts to implement national strategies and plans related to persons with disabilities.

She explained that through these initiatives, the Ministry seeks to raise community awareness of the challenges faced by people with autism and their families, and ways to prevent them. The Department also organizes conferences and workshops to discuss the issues of people with disabilities.

The Community Care Department continues to develop and enhance its services to support people with autism and enable them to effectively integrate into society. Through comprehensive national plans, the Ministry seeks to offer awareness programs and lectures in cooperation with relevant centers and authorities across the country.

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of cooperation among all parties to raise awareness of autism, address its challenges, and support the families of people with autism. This is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve a decent life for all members of society.