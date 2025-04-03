403
Medhavi Skills University Sikkim, Hosts Its First Convocation Ceremony At Chintan Bhawan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Gangtok, Sikkim | April 02, 2025: Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, proudly hosted its First Convocation Ceremony at Chintan Bhavan, Gangtok, celebrating the graduation of its foundation batch. The event marked a significant milestone in the university's mission to integrate Industry integrated skill-based Higher education with academic excellence, equipping students with industry-relevant skills and future-ready capabilities.
The event was graced by the Honourable Minister for Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sikkim, Shri. Raju Basnet ji, as the Chief Guest, and Professor Mahendra P. Lama ji, Senior Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Emeritus Chief Economic Adviser, Government of Sikkim, as the Guest of Honor.
Among others, special guests Dr. Rajesh Pankaj - Director & Head-Education & Skill, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dr. T. Pema Bhutia-DHS/ME, Govt. of Sikkim, Justice (Retd.) Shri A.P Subba- Chairperson of Lokayukta, Govt. of Sikkim, Mrs. C.R Namchu, Registrar, Sikkim Nursing Council, Govt. of Sikkim, Mr. Ramesh Dahal, Registrar, State Allied and Healthcare Council, Govt. of Sikkim were present.
Honourable Minister Education Shri Raju Basnet ji praised MSU for pioneering the skill-integrated higher education model, stating,“In an era where industries evolve rapidly, institutions like MSU are playing a transformative role in shaping the future workforce of India.”
Professor Lama inspired the graduates, encouraging them to embrace lifelong learning and adaptability, stating,“Your education is the foundation of your future. Use your knowledge not just for personal success, but to contribute meaningfully to society.”
In his inspiring convocation address, Medhavi Skill University's Founder and Chancellor, Mr. Pravesh Dudani remarked,“Our goal is to produce graduates who are not only employable but also capable of driving change in their industries. Today, we celebrate the first step towards that vision.”
Medhavi Skill University's Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor, Mr. Kuldip Sarma stated,“As we celebrate the 1st Convocation Ceremony of Medhavi Skills University, we honor not just academic achievement but the unwavering spirit of our nation's youth who are now ready to contribute to India's progress and prosperity.”
Degrees and diplomas were conferred upon 100+ students across diverse disciplines. It included students from the Diploma in Emergency Medical Technology, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology, Diploma in Radiology and Imaging Technology, and Bachelor of Business Administration – Retail Operations program.
In recognition of their exemplary academic performance, the top students Radhika Chettri, Uma Kumari Sharma and Bandhana Subba were awarded Gold medals.
The ceremony concluded with the MSU Convocation pledge, as graduates vowed to uphold ethical values, drive national progress, and leverage their skills for the betterment of society. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for the graduates as they embark on their professional journeys, carrying forward MSU's legacy of excellence in skill-based higher education.
