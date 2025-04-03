403
Italian premier slams Trump's EU tariffs as mistake
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on the European Union, labeling it "a mistake that benefits no one."
Speaking on Wednesday night, Meloni emphasized Italy's commitment to working towards a deal with the United States to avoid a trade war that she believes could undermine the Western alliance and favor other global powers.
"We will do everything we can to reach an agreement with the United States to avert a trade war, which would inevitably weaken the West and strengthen other global actors," Meloni stated.
She further added, "In any case, as always, we will act in the interests of Italy and its economy, while also coordinating with our European partners."
Trump's executive order on "reciprocal tariffs," signed on Wednesday amidst broad opposition, introduces a 10% "minimum baseline tariff" alongside higher rates for specific trading partners. According to the order, the EU would face a 20% tariff if these measures are implemented.
