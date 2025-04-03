SWI Group Announces Strategic Advisory Board

SWI Group announces the appointment of a strong Strategic Advisory Board that will broaden the Group's future focus to include sports and entertainment

LONDON and GENEVA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Group, the alternative investment platform recently created from Stoneweg Group and Icona Capital, has announced the formation of a new Strategic Advisory Board.

Max-Hervé George, Chairman and Co-CEO SWI Group and Jaume Sabater, Co-CEO of the SWI Group, have brought together an impressive team that will provide strategic advice and guidance on the Group's business and development strategy and in particular its desire to be actively involved in opportunities around sports and entertainment.



Arnaud de Puyfontaine, the Chairman of Vivendi, will serve as Non-Executive Chairman of SWI's Strategic Advisory Board

Charles Leclerc, the F1 racing driver, and Andrés Iniesta, the former footballer for Barcelona and World Cup winner for Spain, have been appointed the Strategic Advisory Board's Members to give guidance on the development of SWI's business in sports and entertainment Frédéric Vasseur, Olivier Jollin and Simon Benhamou will focus on the Group's strategy and business development

Arnaud de Puyfontaine has an acknowledged position as a business leader in global media with an impressive career which includes holding senior positions at Vivendi, Emap, Schibsted, Lagardère, TIM, Havas, Canal+ and Prisma Media. He will assist and advise SWI Group with a strategic approach that complements SWI's strengths as an alternative asset manager.

Frédéric Vasseur, Olivier Jollin and Simon Benhamou have all had successful careers within the fields of strategy, finance and real estate. SWI will benefit from their insights and their ability to bring new perspectives to the Group as well as offer advice on future challenges and their solutions.

Charles Leclerc and Andrés Iniesta will advise SWI Group on the development of its sports and entertainment business. Motor acing and other key sports' disciplines are close to the hearts of the founders of Stoneweg and Icona Capital and together they will scale up their commitment to include a focus on not just on sport, but more broadly to include opportunities in culture and the arts.

Max-Hervé George, Chairman and Co-CEO, joined with Jaume Sabater, Group CEO, together said : "Bringing together the talents, skills and far-reaching international network of these business leaders and visionaries will give SWI Group powerful insights and vision. We are confident our Strategic Advisory Board will elevate the opportunities available to us and play a real part in underpinning the quality of SWI Group's growth trajectory."

Arnaud de Puyfontaine , Non-Executive Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board, adds: "SWI Group combines a great entrepreneurial spirit together with access to the capital to deliver long term returns. I am really pleased to be joining this exciting journey and to make a real contribution to discovering high-potential opportunities across a wide variety of industries."

Charles Leclerc, F1 Driver , said: "I would like to express my excitement at joining Max-Hervé George and SWI Group's Strategic Advisory Board and be able to play a role in a really exciting business journey and venture," Andrés Iniesta, former footballer added, "I have known Jaume for a long period of time and always thought we would work together, so I am very eager to join the team."

Simon Benhamou, CEO and Shareholder of CBH International Banking Group , added to these comments, saying: "The combination of Icona Capital and Stoneweg to create SWI Group has undoubtedly strengthened their market position, making them a very attractive player in the alternative investment sector; and as a partner and Strategic Advisory Board Member I am very excited to be taking part in this venture."

Olivier Jollin, CEO, OJO Group , said: "I'm delighted to be joining the Strategic Advisory Board and to support the Group's ambitions across real estate, finance, and now, the exciting expansion into sports and entertainment. This is a forward-thinking platform with a global perspective, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

The Board will serve as an exclusive and collaborative advisory group for the company, as well as providing opportunities to reach new investors and institutions across a wide number of industries, including sports, finance and business, education, healthcare, social and community building, as well as arts and culture.

About SWI Group

SWI Group ( ) is an alternative investment platform driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centres, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The company's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential.

SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has over €10 billion of assets under management and more than 350 employees across 26 offices across the world.

