Experts Warn Trump's Tariffs Could Severely Impact THESE Export Sectors In India

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a historic moment in global trade, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on its trading partners on April 2, including India, with 26%“discounted reciprocal tariffs” starting April 29.

"They (India) are charging us 52%, and we charge almost nothing for years and years and decades," Trump stated. He further stated US charges a tariff of 2.4% on motorcycles, whereas India charges 70%, adding India charges 70% tariffs on automobiles.

The announcement has put India at risk when it comes to the key sectors such as textile, engineering, electronics, gems.

'Tariffs based on inflated calculations'

While calling the shift in US trade policy as moving from "America First" to“America Alone”, Banking and international stocks expert Ajay Bagga told ANI that these tariffs are in accordance with inflated calculations, which comprise actual customs duties, alleged currency manipulation and GST.

| How world media reported Trump tariffs - 'Aggressive, surprise & shock'

“Indian domestic sectors are protected from first-level effects, but Indian textiles, engineering goods, electronics, and gems & jewellery exporters are immediately impacted. Metals are seeing a sell-off this morning, along with oil. Pharma majors are in wait-and-watch mode as sectoral tariffs will be levied on these,” Bagga said.

| Nifty IT falls over 3% after Trump's reciprocal tariffs

India's domestic sectors might not be affected just after following the announcement. Exporters could face the increased costs. The abrupt tariff imposition is anticipated to impact India's economy in numerous ways. The higher duties could lead to a fall in Indian exports, eroding margins for exporters, Bagga added, mentioning,“Uncertainty is now converted to a certainty of economic and market pain. The first reaction is to rush into safe havens and to sell risk assets.”