Skanska Conducts Groundworks For Stockholm Exergy's New Beccs Facility In Stockholm, Sweden, For About SEK 990M

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Stockholm Exergi to lay the foundations and build a quay for the upcoming Beccs Stockholm facility, one of the world's largest facilities for capturing and permanently storing biogenic carbon dioxide, in Stockholm, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 990M, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the second quarter of 2025.

The existing agreement between the parties for Phase 1 is now complemented by a contract for Phase 2, which includes foundation, ground, and concrete work for the Beccs building as well as a new quay facility.

Stockholm Exergi's facility, Beccs Stockholm, will be built in Energihamnen in Värtan. The nearby Värtaverket already produces sustainable heat and electricity from residues from the forest and sawmill industries. Now, the capture and storage of biogenic carbon dioxide are also being added. The Beccs facility will annually capture and store approximately 800,000 tons of CO2 from flue gases generated by Stockholm Exergi's biomass power plant Värtaverket.

Work on the new Beccs facility starts immediately and is planned to be completed during 2028.

Bio-CCS (Bio Energy Carbon Capture and Storage) is a technology that captures biogenic carbon dioxide before it reaches the atmosphere to then be permanently stored in bedrock. The construction of the facility is an important part of the City of Stockholm's goal to become a climate-positive area by 2030. Beccs Stockholm is made possible through a combination of support from the EU's innovation fund, state aid, and private purchases of certificates for negative emissions from companies with high climate ambitions.

