Trump Tariffs: US, Canada Go Big Australia, China Tone Down - How World Media Reported Reciprocal Taxes

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's "huge" reciprocal tariffs against more than 180 countries and territories, including India and China, has left the world and global markets in "surprise".

From the US to China to Canada to Australia to the UK, media outlets worldwide covered the "steep",“sweeping” Trump tariffs in different ways.

While Chinese media didn't go as big as the media outlets in the US and Canada on the Trump tariff news, an Australian news website focused on PM Anthony Albanese falling off a stage during a conference.

Here's a look at how world media reported on Trump tariffs.

US media

1. New York Times: The US' leading news website, the New York Times, titled his front-page article as: 'Trump Imposes Sweeping Tariff on Imports'. Another article - 'Escalation of Trade Fight Is Likely to Ripple Through Economy' - warned about the fallout of Trump tariffs.

Another NYT report on initial market reaction to Trump tariffs suggested that "the scale of the tariffs on Wednesday had come as a surprise and analysts were still trying to figure out how they had been derived." The headline of the article was: ''It's a Disaster': Market Reaction Indicates Surprise at Tariffs' Scale.

New York Times website screenshot

2. Washington post: The Washington Post headlined its first article as "US announces 10 percent tariffs on all imports, additional taxes for some 60 countries". It cited economists as warning that the tax increase on imported goods will mean "sticker shock" on some of Americans' most important purchases, including groceries, cars and homes.

How the Washington post reported Trump tariffs

The top headline on Fox News website was about Treasury Secretary's comments on Trump tariffs: "Treasury Secretary Bessent tells countries not to retaliate after sweeping 'Liberation Day' tariffs".