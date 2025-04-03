Fenimore Asset Management Experts Discuss 'Cost Of Timing Market' For Smart Investment Strategies In New Webcast

Fenimore Asset Management Experts Discuss 'Cost of Timing Market' for Smart Investment Strategies in New Policy and Taxation Group Webcast

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding the dramatic cost of timing financial markets, or not, is the subject of a new webcast from Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA , featuring wealth planning strategies from two senior Fenimore Asset Management experts.The two Fenimore experts, Christian Snyder, President, and William Preston, Portfolio Manager, FAM Dividend Focus Fund, discuss how the $5.1 billion in assets under Fenimore management follow a strict vetting process based on research, quality, and discipline.The webcast, entitled“The Cost of Timing the Market: Insights for Smarter Investment Strategies,” is part of a series covering critical family office, successful individual, and family business issues. Fenimore Asset Management is also a Strategic Partner of Policy and Taxation Group.The webcast's host is Pat Soldano, President, Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA.The webcast can be seen on both the Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA's websites by going to: policyandtaxationgroup and familyenterpriseusa.In the webcast, the two experts present their leading practices for“preserving capital, staying ahead of inflation, and being both active and passive investors,” according to Snyder.Fenimore, based in Cobleskill, New York, is an independent family office with 40 employees, handling assets of both individuals and families.“We are very disciplined in how we look at our investments,” says Preston in the webcast.“We work with four core criteria, the quality of the business, strong financials, proven management, and a margin of safety,” he says.“This means we could take months or years to invest in a company.”Snyder says the key to Fenimore's success has been to stick“strictly to our philosophy.”“The cost of getting in and out of the market is critical,” Snyder says.“If you pull out during the best days it can have a dramatic effect on your investing return,” he says.“The best strategy is to stay invested.”You can see the full webcast discussion on policyandtaxationgroup or familyenterpriseusa.About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group is the voice of successful individuals, family offices, and family businesses in Washington, D.C., focused exclusively on the critical tax and economic issues that impact them. Policy and Taxation Group is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised solely of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information and support go to policyandtaxationgroup.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.

