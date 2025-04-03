403
Quest Global Wraps Up The Successful 13Th Edition Of Quest Global Ingenium In Bengaluru
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 1st April 2025-Quest Global, a global product engineering services company, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 13th edition of Ingenium in Bengaluru today. After a rigorous competition featuring multiple challenging stages, the winners were selected for the grand finale held at Courtyard by Marriott, Bellandur.
Reinforcing Quest Global's commitment to nurturing engineering excellence for a brighter future, Ingenium has provided a platform for students from engineering colleges to showcase their innovative thinking and solutions. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Vishesh Rajaram, Co-founder and MD of Speciale Invest.
The 13th edition of Quest Global Ingenium received an overwhelming response, with a total of 4,341 registrations, forming 2,878 teams across 30 universities that participated in the competition. Sri Eshwar College of Engineering from Tamil Nadu won the competition and impressed the jury with their project presentation on 'Indian Sign Language to text and speech.' The solution offers a robust recognition system for Indian Sign Language (ISL) gestures, translating them into real-time text and speech outputs in multiple Indian languages. This effectively bridges the communication gap for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, allowing seamless interaction with the hearing world. Along with the prize money of INR 2,00,000, the winning team will gain valuable experience by visiting an engineering facility in Singapore, where they will experience cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions at work developed by Quest Global. This educational trip will provide students with valuable industry exposure and insights.
Lux Ramalingam, Chief Operating Officer, Quest Global, said,“This year, we are raising the bar by concentrating our efforts on some of India's most promising engineering talent, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their ingenuity and contribute to solving real-world challenges. We believe that investing in these bright minds is crucial for driving innovation and shaping a brighter future for the industry.”
The team from Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Kerala secured a close first runner-up position with their entry on Robotic exoskeleton for walking therapy, a cost-effective robotic exoskeleton designed to facilitate continuous, controlled walking therapy and the team from Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal secured the second runner-up position with their entry on Secure Drone System for Defense.
Being one of the most fiercely competed Quest Global Ingenium editions, the judges received several outstanding entries. Colleges such as VSB Engineering College (VSBEC), Karur, Tamil Nadu, and Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT), Karnataka, submitted the highest number of projects in the competition.
As part of the event, there was a special session by Nimish Mehra, Co-founder, Fupro, an Ingenium alumnus. His session provided valuable insights and inspiration to the participants, reinforcing the impact of Ingenium on young engineers.
Ingenium has consistently served as a beacon for young engineering talent, fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving. Quest Global extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participating colleges, students, mentors, and partners for making the 13th edition a resounding success.
About Quest Global
At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 85 global delivery centers, our 20,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.
