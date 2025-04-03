Trump Tariffs Spark Outrage: Canada, Australia Threaten Countermeasures, Economic Uncertainty Check Global Reactions

MENAFN - Live Mint)Global leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, his Australian counterpart PM Anthony Albanese and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni have reacted with concerns and criticism in response to US President Donald Trump's traffic announcement on April 2, Wednesday.

Trump announcement regarding regarding reciprocal tariffs on trading partners imposes levies on American goods.

Speaking at the White House 's Rose Garden, as part of his“liberation day”, the 78-year-old President said 25 per cent tariff on all foreign-made vehicles will be put in effect from midnight local time. Trump said 10 per cent tariffs on all imports in the US will start from April 5.

While stating that it will begin a“global age” for the US, he said the UK will have a 10 per cent tariff on goods, and the EU's rate will be 20 per cent, 34 per cent on imports from China and a 26 per cent "discounted reciprocal tariff" on India .

Canada vows countermeasures

“Trump has preserved a number of important elements of our relationship, the commercial relationship between Canada and the United States. But the fentanyl tariffs still remain in place, as do the tariffs for steel and aluminum,” Canadian PM Mark Carney said.

He added they will battle the tariffs with countermeasures in a bid to safeguard its workers, further creating“the strongest economy in the G7”.

'Path of trade and cooperation with the US'

“We don't want growing trade barriers. We don't want a trade war... We want to find our way back to a path of trade and cooperation together with the US, so that people in our countries can enjoy a better life,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.