JA SOLAR And Borussia Dortmund Announce Partnership And Joint Major Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In selecting new partners, JA SOLAR places a strong emphasis on integrity, respect, and the pursuit of sustainable solutions. These values are central to its collaboration with Borussia Dortmund. With this new installation in Dortmund, JA SOLAR delivers exceptional product quality for the purpose of decarbonization.

Aligned with the sustainability goals and long-term vision of both Borussia Dortmund and JA SOLAR, this project will generate reliable green electricity for the next 30 years, uniting two powerful partners with a shared commitment. It also represents JA SOLAR's long-term dedication to the European PV market.

The world-famous football temple with its legendary "Yellow Wall." The highly efficient Full-Black modules from JA SOLAR. This unique combination brings unparalleled black-and-yellow energy-on the pitch, in the stands, and now on the roof-setting a new standard for the energy transition.

JA SOLAR's sleek black modules, perfectly matching Borussia Dortmund's iconic colours, are already widely used on private homes for their aesthetic appeal. The Borussia Dortmund project also demonstrates that these modules-and others from JA SOLAR's extensive portfolio-are equally suitable for commercial rooftops. All modules used in this project meet the JA Solar ITS Supply Chain Standard.

More than 11,000 modules will be installed on the stadium roof. In total, the system will generate over 4 GWh annually for Borussia Dortmund's own consumption. This serves as an inspiring example for other organizations. The rooftop system is expected to reduce the club's CO2 emissions by approximately 1,800 tons per year, while significantly improving the stadium's energy security and resilience. For perspective: this solar energy could power the floodlights for 1,000 matches per year.

Installation is scheduled to begin in summer 2025, with completion targeted by the end of that same summer.

Carsten Cramer , Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : "We are very pleased about the partnership with JA SOLAR, which will play a key role in the planned renovation of the photovoltaic system on the roof of SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. This collaboration underlines our commitment to sustainability and innovative technologies. With JA SOLAR's modules, which will power the largest photovoltaic system on any stadium roof, we are setting the course for a more environmentally friendly future."

Henning Schulze, Vice President JA SOLAR : "We believe that Borussia Dortmund and JA SOLAR share many common values, and we are really proud that our modules are to be used for this project at this iconic stadium. In times of rapid political change and market disruption, our participation in this project is a clear statement from JA SOLAR that we are here to stay."

JA looks forward to welcoming customers from all over the world together with representatives of Borussia Dortmund at Intersolar Europe in Munich from 7-9 May at stand A2.280. For inquiries in advance, please contact us at [email protected] .

About JA SOLAR

Grow towards the sun, stride forward to our goal! Since 2005, we have been pursuing our mission to make solar energy accessible to as many people as possible. As one of the market leaders, we want to be a role model with sustainable and social corporate development. Customer-centricity, the well-being of our employees and increasing value for our owners are all among our core values. Working closely with our global partners, we are creating a mutually beneficial industrial ecosystem and driving progress in energy and environmental solutions. More information at .

Photo -

Photo -