Investornewsbreaks IBN Collaborates To Amplify Centri Capital Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, has announced its collaboration with Centri Business Consulting, LLC for the upcoming Centri Capital Conference . The event, set to take place at Nasdaq in New York City on April 22, 2025, will feature carefully selected companies, distinguished speakers, fireside chats, and interactive industry panels. As a media sponsor, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the visibility of the conference across multiple digital channels.

“Named among the 'Best of the Best Firms – 2024' by Inside Public Accounting, Centri Business Consulting is widely respected for its accounting and advisory expertise across diverse industries,” said IBN's Director of Global Operations, Randy Clark.“We are thrilled to partner with Centri for this exclusive conference. IBN will strategically utilize its vast network of highly cited publishers and influential social media channels to engage millions of online investors across the U.S. and beyond.”

