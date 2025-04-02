The Pause Technologies Completes Participation In 2025 Mayo Clinic And ASU Medtech Accelerator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded with a singular mission to, The Pause Technologies is addressing a market often ignored by mainstream health innovation. Its proprietary platform,, delivers 24/7 real-time symptom support, biometric feedback integration, and clinical-grade insights-transforming how women navigate perimenopause and menopause.

The Mayo Clinic and ASU MedTech Accelerator is one of the most selective programs globally for early-stage medical technology companies. Participants gain unparalleled access to clinical, academic, and commercial expertise to refine their solutions for real-world impact.

"The current healthcare system is reactive and often excludes women's midlife health experiences entirely. Oprah's recent special on menopause has amplified what millions of women already know-that their symptoms are real, their experiences are valid, and their needs have been ignored for far too long," said Susan Sly, CEO and Founder of The Pause Technologies. "Completing this accelerator validates our mission to deliver intelligent, real-time support to women in menopause. Being the only female-founded company in this cohort underscores exactly why we are here-to build what no one else has built, for women who have waited long enough."

According to Forbes , more than one billion women are expected to be in menopause globally by 2030, the demand for innovation in this space is rising. thePauseTM is built to meet this moment with real-time, adaptive support that empowers women to better understand and manage their health.

"Menopause is still surrounded by stigma, misinformation, and a lack of proactive care," said Dr. Mia Chorney , Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of The Pause Technologies. "Through this program, we were able to deepen our clinical validation, pressure-test our architecture with leading minds, and accelerate our strategy to bring better outcomes to more women. Our vision is a world where menopause is not a burden, but a phase of life supported by intelligent, empathetic technology."

The Pause Technologies is actively scaling partnerships with enterprise healthcare systems, wellness providers, and clinical researchers to expand access and impact.

To learn more about The Pause Technologies and its real-time AI platform for menopause, visit .

About The Pause Technologies:

The Pause Technologies is leading the next frontier of women's health with a proprietary AI platform designed to support women through perimenopause and menopause. Founded by award-winning AI entrepreneur Susan Sly, thePauseTM provides intelligent, personalized, real-time support to help women navigate hormonal change with clarity and control. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, thePauseTM is a woman-founded, science-backed, mission-driven company.

