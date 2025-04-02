J.D. Power Recognizes Fifth Third Bank As Florida's No. 1 Retail Bank For Customer Satisfaction For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, April 2, 2025 /3BL/ - J.D. Power named Fifth Third Bank No. 1 for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in Florida for the second year in a row as part of its 2025 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. The Study also noted that customers rated Fifth Third No. 1 for account offerings and value.

"I am incredibly proud to celebrate that, for the second year in a row, J.D. Power is recognizing our team for the most satisfying customer banking experience in Florida," said Jamie Leonard, chief operating officer of Fifth Third. "This recognition is a testament to our vision to be the One Bank people most value and trust."

Fifth Third has had a presence in Florida since 1991 and has been strategically and rapidly growing in the state as part of the Bank's southeast expansion strategy. The Bank opened 37 locations in Florida in the past three years and plans for an additional 72 openings by the end of 2028, as part of Fifth Third's plans to add 200 branches predominantly in the Southeast. Presently we provide consumer banking at 186 branches throughout the state, with additional non-branch locations for commercial banking and wealth and asset management needs.

Fifth Third Bank received the highest score in Florida in the J.D. Power 2024-2025 (tied in 2025) U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies, which measure customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower/awards for more details.