Weather Today: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning In Gujarat, Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In THESE States Over Next 2 Days


2025-04-02 10:18:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange an alert for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Telangana. The weather department issued a“muti-hazard warning,” predicting thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm on April 3. At the same time a heatwave warning is in place for Gujarat.

IMD in a post on X stated,“Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Gusty winds(40-50 kmph) and Hailstorm likely over Chhattisgarh, Interior Karnataka and Telangana during afternoon to early night hours of 03rd April 2025.” The Meteorological Department noted the existence of cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and southwest Madhya Pradesh.

A combination of this atmospheric condition with moist winds from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka until April 5 and in Kerala until April 6.

Furthermore, atmospheric conditions indicate that light to moderate showers are likely over south peninsular India during until April 6. These weather systems will be accompanied by thunderstorm activity, lightning and gusty winds. Similar waether conditions are expected in central India, Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha until April 4, IMD said.

IMD forecasted hailstorms for April 3 over Karnataka, west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Also Read | Bengaluru weather alert! IMD predicts strong winds, rains; fall in temperature IMD's heatwave warning

IMD in its weather bulletin dated April 2 stated,“Heat Wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail at isolated pockets of Saurashtra & Kutch during next 7 days; West Rajasthan during 05th-08th; Gujarat Region during 06th-08th; East Rajasthan on 07th & 08th April.”

According to a MeT Department spokesperson, several places in Rajasthan are likely to remain cloudy today due to the effect of a western disturbance, PTI reported. Notably, Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a temperature as high as 40.2 degrees Celsius on April 2.

