PM Modi Departs For Thailand To Attend BIMSTEC Summit. Check Full Itinerary Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on a visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka on Thursday morning. He will participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand and then proceed on a state visit to Sri Lanka.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, I am departing today for Thailand on an official visit and to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit ," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

| Chile's President On India Visit Discusses Trade, Lithium

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations , which together employ 1.73 billion people and have a combined gross domestic product of US$5.2 trillion (2023). The BIMSTEC member states-India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand-are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

“Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. With its geographical location, India's North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC. I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interest of our people in mind,” Modi said in the statement.

What is PM Modi's itinerary?

PM Modi is scheduled to meet Thai PM Shinawatra on April 3. The leaders are expected to review bilateral cooperation and chart the way ahead for the partnership.

“During my official visit, I will have the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Shinawatra and the Thai leadership, with a common desire to elevate our age-old historical ties, which are based on the strong foundations of shared culture, philosophy, and spiritual thought,” he said.