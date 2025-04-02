Trump Tariffs On India: 'Horrible' Or 'Great Opportunity'? Netizens Weigh In
The Trump administration imposed a 26% tariff on imports from India, which is slightly higher than the 20% levy for the European Union, the 24% for Japan and the 25% for South Korea. China was hit with one the highest rates for a major US trading partner and now faces a tariff of at least 54% on many goods.Trump Tariffs: Country-wise full list of reciprocal tariffsSocial media wieghs in
The announcement of "discounted" Trump tariffs have stirred the markets as well as social media. One user said,“Trump's new announced tariffs- basically add 20% to the cost of any product you buy. This is going to be horrible.”
"This is Horrific!," read another reaction.
At the same time, another user said, "Trump administration has gone mad." The post read, "They have simply calculated the trade deficit they have with each country and just divided it by that country's exports. They call this number as tariff and charge 50% of it as reciprocal tariff. This is nothing short of insanity.""This is very bad for global trade. This would be more destructive for US than any other country. Expect and be ready for tough times," it said.
