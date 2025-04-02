DAISO ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN CENTENNIAL, COLORADO FEATURING EXCLUSIVE STANDARD PRODUCTS LINE

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the globally recognized retail chain known for its affordable and unique products, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Centennial, CO, on April 12th. Located at Cherry Knolls, this store will debut Daiso's Standard Products line in Colorado for the first time. The Standard Products range features chic, sophisticated designs with a focus on sustainability, offering high-quality essentials for all ages and genders.

"We are thrilled to bring the Standard Products line to Colorado," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This range will complement our existing Daiso offerings, providing a selection of affordable, stylish, and environmentally conscious items. It's an exciting expansion, and we're eager to introduce this experience to the community."

Standard Products, launched in Japan in 2021, offers simple yet elegant items for everyday life. The brand's philosophy, "A little something is always better," emphasizes high-quality products with a minimalist aesthetic. The line also emphasizes sustainability, with items designed to reduce environmental impact while maintaining style and function.

This new Centennial store will feature a wide array of products across categories, including Japanese inspired home goods, kitchenware, beauty, stationery, snacks, and now, the stylish Standard Products collection. From premium home fragrances to eco-friendly accessories, customers will discover a new range of products for their daily needs.

"We are proud to offer the first Colorado store with Standard Products," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "With its focus on quality and sustainability, we believe the line will resonate with our customers, and we're excited to expand its availability in the U.S."

To celebrate the grand opening, on April 12th and 13th, the first 100 customers to make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a special Daiso goodie bag. There will also be an exclusive coupon offer all weekend.

The new store will be located at: Cherry Knolls, 6770 S University Blvd, Centennial, CO 80122

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Daiso: Daiso is a Japanese owned global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its wide selection of unique and affordable products. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and continues to expand. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

SOURCE Daiso USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED