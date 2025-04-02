NECA Applauds President Trump's Leadership On Tariffs And The Impact On The Electrical Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the same time, NECA remains mindful of the potential impacts that the newly announced tariffs may have on the electrical construction industry. With a global supply chain integral to our work, increased costs on key materials such as copper wiring, transformers, work vehicles and electrical products could pose challenges for contractors, project timelines, and infrastructure development.

The National Electrical Contractors Assoc. applauds Pres. Trump's leadership in strengthening American manufacturing.

Post thi

That said, we appreciate the Administration's efforts to support American businesses and are encouraged that several key materials critical to the electrical construction industry-such as copper, semiconductors, steel, and aluminum-are not subject to these new reciprocal tariffs. Ensuring access to these essential goods at competitive prices is vital to the success of our contractors and the broader economy.

"President Trump has consistently prioritized policies that put the electrical industry as a priority, and we recognize his commitment to strengthening our nation's economy," said David Long, NECA's Chief Executive Officer .

NECA encourages its members to proactively prepare for potential shifts in pricing and availability by:



Strengthening Supplier Partnerships – Exploring new domestic sourcing opportunities while reinforcing existing relationships to maintain project efficiency.

Adapting Contract Strategies – Reviewing and adjusting contracts to accommodate material cost fluctuations and ensure long-term project sustainability. Engaging in Policy Dialogue – Collaborating with industry leaders and policymakers to support a balanced approach that protects American businesses and workers.

The electrical construction industry plays a vital role in America's infrastructure and economic growth. NECA is committed to working alongside the administration and industry stakeholders to uphold the strength, innovation, and competitiveness of U.S. electrical contractors.

Long concluded, "As these new tariffs take effect, we look forward to working with the Administration to ensure that electrical contractors and the entire electrical industry can continue powering America efficiently while navigating potential cost and supply chain challenges."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $255 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to for more information.

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Assoc Inc.