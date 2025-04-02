Camfil USA Launches Molecular Filtration For Data Centers Video Series Ahead Of Data Center World 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camfil launches a YouTube Shorts series on molecular filtration for data centers ahead of Data Center World 2025. Learn how to protect equipment from corrosion with expert insights and solutions.

Washington, D.C., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in clean air solutions, has announced the launch of a new YouTube Shorts series highlighting the importance of molecular filtration in protecting data center equipment from corrosion. The announcement comes ahead of the upcoming Data Center World conference, held in Washington, D.C., from April 14-17, 2025. Camfil will be exhibiting at booth 337 in the Expo Hall.

The series, hosted by Mark Davidson, features interviews with Adam Wiggins, Camfil's Data Center Segment Manager , harnessing Wiggins' expertise in molecular filtration for data centers.

Corrosion occurs when chemicals in the environment react with a metal object, tarnishing and eventually damaging the surface to reveal the next layer of molecules, which are then also corroded. Corrosion can silently cause significant damage on delicate electronic components before it's even detected.



“Corrosion often times isn't something you can see happening until it's too late,” Wiggins cautions.“Gaseous pollutants including sulfur compounds and acidic gases can get into data centers and damage sensitive equipment. Corrosive pollutants aren't usually detectable by sight or smell, so having the right monitoring system and molecular filtration system in place is essential to prevent critical damage."

With the entire series lasting less than five minutes, each short video presents valuable insights in accessible, easy-to-understand formats, ensuring data center managers can quickly grasp the essential steps needed to safeguard their facilities.

“Data centers house critical infrastructure where even minor corrosion can lead to major failures,” Wiggins adds,“Molecular filters that use adsorption to target gaseous pollutants are the ideal way to remove these invisible threats and extend the lifespan of servers and other sensitive equipment while minimizing unplanned downtime.”

The video series explores multiple aspects of molecular filtration, including identifying gaseous pollutants, the tools used to measure corrosion risk (such as the AirImage-COR), and practical solutions like Camfil's CityCarb I filters, which combine high MERV ratings with advanced molecular filtration to protect sensitive electronics.

Camfil's presence at Data Center World 2025 offers attendees the opportunity to explore these solutions firsthand. Visitors to booth 337 in the expo hall can meet with Camfil clean air experts to learn more about molecular filtration technology and discuss strategies for safeguarding valuable data center environments.

Watch the Full Series Now

Discover how Camfil's Molecular Filtration for Data Centers video series can help you protect your infrastructure from invisible threats. Watch here .

Camfil is a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, providing commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment.

