Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Worth $45.33 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 5.7%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The increasing demand for residential and commercial spaces, increasing disposal income, and government initiatives regarding sanitization and hygiene are the key driver in the market. Manufacturers are also focused on to increase their presence in Asia Pacific region due to the strong growing countries such as India and China.

List of Key Players in Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market:

Geberit AG (Switzerland)LIXIL Corporation (Japan)Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany)RAK Ceramics (UAE)TOTO Ltd. (Japan)Roca Sanitario S.A.U. (Spain)Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (China)Hindware Home Innovation Limited (India)Duravit AG (Germany)Kohler Co. (US)Saudi Ceramics (Saudi Arabia)CERA Sanitaryware Limited (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market:

Increasing demand for bio-based additivesIncreasing inflation and geopolitical risksUse of smart technologiesCO2 emissions and sustainability issues

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on type, the ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented as toilet sinks/water closets, washbasins, urinals, cisterns, and others. From them, urinals accounted for third largest market share, in terms of value, in 2023. This is due to its necessity where high occupancy is typical such as public washrooms, office buildings, airports, malls and other commercial places. They are praised for their sturdiness, simplicity in installation and the fact that do not use much water. With a growing focus on cleanliness and need for sanitation facilities and particularly in urban contexts, market for premium quality ceramic urinals that use minimal water has grown. This brings the practicability of the product and advancement agendas for public sanitation facilities as drivers of market share.

Based on technology , the ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented into 4 key sub-segments as slip casting, pressure casting, tape casting, and isostatic casting. The tape casting is projected to register the second highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period. Because this manufacturing technique yields thin and flat ceramic sheets with high thickness and homogeneity. This technique is convenient in the production of geometric and complicate structures in sanitary ware products such as wash basins and embellishment. Tape casting also minimizes wastes as it costs less than most other techniques utilized by the manufacturers. Due to increasing requirements for lightweight, high-performance ceramics in line with consumer preferences for new innovative and environmentally friendly products, the market for this technology will expand.

Based on region , North America was the second largest region for the consumption of ceramic sanitary ware owing to large requirement of value added long lasting and elegant bathroom products. This is because the emphasis is placed on home improvements with reference to the residential building in the region which makes it necessary to establish high quality ceramic sanitary ware. Also, with the rising awareness on water as a scarce resource, people have embraced water efficient and enviromently friendly products. Due to the strong base of constructing industry and increasing inclination towards modern structures, North American region remains prospective for ceramics sanitary ware.

The key players profiled in the report include Geberit AG (Switzerland), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), RAK Ceramics (UAE), TOTO Ltd. (Japan), Roca Sanitario S.A.U. (Spain), Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (China), Hindware Home Innovation Limited (India), Duravit AG (Germany), Kohler Co. (US), Saudi Ceramics (Saudi Arabia), CERA Sanitaryware Limited (India), and others. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies.

