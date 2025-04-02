Dr. Eartherline Downs Releases Transformational Guide To Biblical Money Management

Living to Be a Blessing: A Money Makeover Empowers Readers to Use Finances as a Tool for Faith and Generosity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Eartherline Downs, a seasoned mentor, pastor, and advocate for community upliftment, announces the release of her latest book, Living to Be a Blessing: A Money Makeover . This insightful guide offers a faith-based approach to personal money management, emphasizing the importance of aligning finances with God's will to become a blessing to others.Drawing from her extensive experience in ministry and leadership, Dr. Downs provides readers with practical, scripture-based financial principles that promote responsible stewardship. Rooted in the wisdom of Nehemiah 8:10, the book encourages individuals to move beyond past financial struggles and embrace a God-centered approach to wealth and generosity.Dr. Eartherline Downs is a dedicated leader, educator, and mentor passionate about community service. Her vast experience includes serving as a Mentor Coordinator for a Prisoner Re-entry program, 24 years in Prison Ministry, and tutoring elementary students. She holds Ph.D. degrees in Christian Education and Pastoral Theology and currently serves as Senior Pastor at her church. She is also the Commander of DAV Auxiliary of Unit 2 DAV in Kansas City, MO, and a Health Fitness Coach. Additionally, she is the founder and owner of Touch of Joy Life Changers, LLC, a platform committed to uplifting individuals through faith-based empowerment.A Vision Born from FaithThe inspiration for Living to Be a Blessing was birthed in 2003 when Dr. Downs received a divine vision to help others use their blessings for the greater good. That vision led to the creation of Touch of Joy, Inc., which later evolved into Touch of Joy Life Changers, LLC. Through this book, she seeks to equip readers with the mindset and tools needed to apply biblical financial wisdom to their lives.Key Takeaways from the Book.Biblical principles for effective money management.Understanding financial blessings as a means to serve others.How to overcome past financial struggles and embrace a future of generosity.Practical steps to align wealth with God's purposeA Legacy of Service and EmpowermentIn addition to Living to Be a Blessing: A Money Makeover, Dr. Downs has written two other books awaiting publication: Grieving: The Unexpected Journey of Faith & Revelation and Inviting a Friend to Our Kingdom Family (Why Do We Make It So Hard?)

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+ +1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

The Spotlight Network On Living to Be a Blessing: A Money Makeover by Dr. Eartherline Downs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.